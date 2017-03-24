Mar 24th, 2017

At launch, the Samsung Gear S3 only came in LTE flavor if you opted for the adventurous Frontier option. While that makes sense, some people like the more classy style of the watch and seemingly wouldn’t mind having LTE in theirs, too.

So, Samsung has announced that they’re fulfilling that need. The watch will be offered through Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and aside from LTE it should sport all the other features the Classic did at launch, including integrated GPS, wireless charging, and a heart-rate sensor.

As for when you can get one, Samsung is, of course, opting to let the carriers announce their own details, so we’ll be looking to them for the info whenever it’s ready.
