The Samsung Galaxy S8 launch is a few short weeks away and when the phone finally drops — both the 5.8-inch regular model and the 6.2-inch S8 Plus — it’s going to change everything we know about phone sizes. Normally, you could use the screen size to give you a general idea of a phone’s size (both in height/width), but with the Galaxy S8 the bezels have been shrunken down the aspect ratio stretched out, leaving many to wonder how the device will compare against the competition.

Taking some of the guesswork out of it is a YouTube video showing a Galaxy S8 dummy unit in comparison to popular handsets like the iPhone, Galaxy S7, and more. The video is all in Chinese, making it tough to make out what’s being said, but you get the gist of it. Again, it’s not the actual Galaxy S8 hardware, but instead plastic dummy units used for display purposes. The interesting part we found is how the S8 was almost the same width as the iPhone 7, just about an inch taller. This means the phone should still be easily held with one hand, just… you know… a whole lot taller.

We’re excited to get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The official announcement is set for March 29th, so it wont be too much longer before all the details are revealed. Until then, leaks like this will have to do.

