Mar 24th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 launch is a few short weeks away and when the phone finally drops — both the 5.8-inch regular model and the 6.2-inch S8 Plus — it’s going to change everything we know about phone sizes. Normally, you could use the screen size to give you a general idea of a phone’s size (both in height/width), but with the Galaxy S8 the bezels have been shrunken down the aspect ratio stretched out, leaving many to wonder how the device will compare against the competition.

Taking some of the guesswork out of it is a YouTube video showing a Galaxy S8 dummy unit in comparison to popular handsets like the iPhone, Galaxy S7, and more. The video is all in Chinese, making it tough to make out what’s being said, but you get the gist of it. Again, it’s not the actual Galaxy S8 hardware, but instead plastic dummy units used for display purposes. The interesting part we found is how the S8 was almost the same width as the iPhone 7, just about an inch taller. This means the phone should still be easily held with one hand, just… you know… a whole lot taller.

We’re excited to get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The official announcement is set for March 29th, so it wont be too much longer before all the details are revealed. Until then, leaks like this will have to do.

[YouTube]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles

Samsung Gear S3 Classic LTE announced

Samsung shows off Gear S3 pocket watch concept

Hi-res Galaxy S8 images are leaked

Samsung to offer 3-month refund period for Galaxy S8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

4

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

5

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.

6

more_vertSamsung announces Bixby
closeSamsung announces Bixby and the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.

7

more_vertGoogle Hangouts is killing SMS support on May
closeGoogle Hangouts is killing SMS support on May 22nd

Google is sending out emails to G Suite admins letting them know that they’ll be ending SMS support in Hangouts on May 22nd. The changes wont affect Google Voice users, but Google will be urging everyone else to use a different app to handle SMS on their device.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 screen resolution settings leaked
closeLeaked Samsung Galaxy S8 screen resolution settings confirm HD+, FHD+, and WQHD+ options

We already know the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a very unique aspect ration thanks to its extremely small bezels. A new leak shows us some of the phone’s screen resolution settings: HD+, FHD+, and WQHD+.

9

more_vertLEAK: Samsung DeX desktop dock for the Galaxy S8
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s desktop dock leaked with full-sized USB ports, HDMI out, and Ethernet

We heard rumors that Samsung could introduce a Microsoft Contiuum-like feature for the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Today we finally have more concrete evidence thanks to a leaked image and spec sheet for the S8’s upcoming desktop dock.

10

more_vertHow Android O saves battery
closeHere’s how Android O forces apps not to destroy your battery life

Google has found a way to force developers’ apps to play nicely and not suck your battery dry in Android O.