Lenovo has announced that the Moto G5 Plus is on its way March 31st in the US. The phone will be available from Amazon for $229.99 as standard. If you don’t mind some Amazon ads and apps littered throughout the phone, though, the company is willing to give it to you for just $185. That’ll get you the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

If you want the beefier 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you’ll be asked to fork over $299.99 or $239.99 for the phone, the latter being the price if you accept those aforementioned Amazon Prime ads.

That’s not a lot to ask for what looks like a whole lot of phone on paper. The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 12MP camera, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3000 mAh battery, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Get your pre-orders in at Amazon using the link below if you’re interested.