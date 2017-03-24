Mar 24th, 2017

SUBSCRIBE: Google PlaySticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3

We’re back and so is a new version of Android! This week we’re talking all about Android O, what it should be called, what it can do, and much more. We’re also talking about how frustrating Google Home is, more Galaxy S8 leaks, weird iPhone cases, and more!

Top Stories

Quick Hits

Wins/Fails

App Picks

Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast

Follow Us
local_offer    Android O  Mobile Roar Podcast  

stars Further Reading

Snooze notifcations like Android O

Android O Hands-on

Sony helped Google improve Bluetooth audio quality in Android O

Android O has a new Ambient Display lockscreen [VIDEO]

Android O snooze notifications

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 fingerprint in action
closeThis quick video shows the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint scanner in action

Moving the fingerprint sensor to the rear will be an awkward change for Samsung faithful to get used to, but a quick video shows that it may not be a big adjustment.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 164 LIVE
closeWatch the Mobile Roar Podcast LIVE at 2PM Eastern!

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you!

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 24]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 24, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.