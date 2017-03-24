We’re back and so is a new version of Android! This week we’re talking all about Android O, what it should be called, what it can do, and much more. We’re also talking about how frustrating Google Home is, more Galaxy S8 leaks, weird iPhone cases, and more!

Top Stories

Quick Hits

Wins/Fails

Joe: HD HomeRun is cool / G5 is crapping out

Chris: ZTE Axon 7 is fantastic (who knew?) / but fingerprint sensor sucks

Ashley: Nokia phones coming to US / Super Mario Run not fun

App Picks

Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast

Follow Us