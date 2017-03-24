SUBSCRIBE: Google Play | Sticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3
We’re back and so is a new version of Android! This week we’re talking all about Android O, what it should be called, what it can do, and much more. We’re also talking about how frustrating Google Home is, more Galaxy S8 leaks, weird iPhone cases, and more!
Top Stories
Quick Hits
- Google Home speaking ads?
- Free Google Home with LG G6
- Samsung confirms Bixby
- LG G6 launching March 30 at VZ, April 7 elsewhere
- LG hit with lawsuit over bootloops
- Leaked Galaxy S8 desktop dock
- Superscreen Kickstarter
- Weird iPhone case with Android on back
- HTC U Ultra getting raked in reviews
- Cyanogen CEO confirms Nintendo approached them about Android on Switch
Wins/Fails
- Joe: HD HomeRun is cool / G5 is crapping out
- Chris: ZTE Axon 7 is fantastic (who knew?) / but fingerprint sensor sucks
- Ashley: Nokia phones coming to US / Super Mario Run not fun
App Picks
- Joe: Boomerang, Klara
- Chris: BlackBerry Privacy Shade
- Ashley: PageFlip
