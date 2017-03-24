LG’s US website for the LG G6 has been updated to reflect the whos and the wheres of buying. All the carriers and usual retailer suspects are there, but a new option has appeared that we’re quite excited to see: unlocked!

Granted, the models you would be able to get from Amazon and B&H Photo are likely to be unlocked, but an option that comes straight from LG leaves no doubt that there will be no fuss and muss about getting a device totally free of carrier shackles.

The only question is how much it’ll cost and when we’ll be able to buy it. While most carriers target an April 7th release date, Verizon will actually have it a bit sooner on March 30th. Whether the unlocked model will come at that time remains to be seen as LG still has it under a “coming soon” designation, but you know we’ll be on the lookout for it so stay tuned.