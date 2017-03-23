Wells Fargo had deployed their cardless ATMs in the US previously, but the rollout was limited to select locations. That rollout has now graduated from limited to full, with all of Wells Fargo’s 13,000 ATMs receiving the new tech.

Cardless ATMs allow customers to take cash out using their smartphones. You use their app to request an 8-digit access code as well as use a PIN code set by you for authentication when you’re at the ATM.

Users of other banks, such as Bank of America and Chase, are also enjoying similar tech, though Wells Fargo is notably the first bank to roll it out full scale. As for Wells Fargo customers, look for the big switch over to happen this Monday.

