Mar 23rd, 2017

The launch of the LG G6 is just around the corner and with that, the window of opportunity to net some of those delicious pre-order incentives is closing. We’ve already seen a few of the the freebies LG and retailers are throwing in with LG G6 pre-orders (free Google Home, TVs, and more) but now it’s time to see what retailers are willing to do in order to get you to pre-order its biggest competition: the Samsung Galaxy S8.

To help nudge consumers into purchase the device through their stores, a leaked Target ad is showing the retailer throwing in a $100 gift card and a free Samsung Gear VR with every pre-order. That’s pretty impressive considering the variety of goods Target offers but do keep in mind that the phone will need to be activated through Verizon’s device payment plan, AT&T Next, or Sprint’s 24-month Installment plan (sorry, T-Mobile customers). There’s also a little something in there about the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge (free $150 gift card), but nobody cares about those devices anymore, right?

The leaked ad is for the April 2nd to April 8th period, with the S8 rumored to launch on April 28th. The folks that leaked it were reportedly contacted by Target to take it down, in which they complied. There’s still no pricing listed for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but we imagine all that and more will be revealed on March 29th when Samsung officially takes the wraps off the phone.

[TheCouponingCouple | via PhoneArena]

