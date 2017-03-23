Mar 23rd, 2017

Well that didn’t take long. T-Mobile just opened pre-orders for the LG G6 yesterday, but it seems that some users have already received the device. T-Mobile is notorious for giving those early birds their devices a bit early, so this seems to fall under that realm.

Originally, T-Mobile stated that the device would be available in stores and online starting April 7th. However, you may already have a package on the way if you were one of those to pre-order early.

Although T-Mobile isn’t like other carriers and throwing in a TV, you can still head pre-order the device and get your free Google Home. If you end up getting a shipping notification or a sleek new box on your doorstep, be sure to hit the comments and let us know what you think about the G6.

If you’re still on the fence, we’ve got some extra coverage for everyone to check out and hopefully help in the decision-making. Let us know if you’ll be picking one up for yourself or waiting for the Galaxy S8.

