The Nextbit Robin is now receiving its upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat. The update will arrive as build 88. and you’ll also be on the January security patch. That’s not the latest it can muster right now, of course, but

You’ll also be on the January security patch. That’s not the latest it can muster right now, of course, but hopefully Nextbit has plans to bump that up in the weeks to come.

You can check for the update by heading to the settings menu on your phone, and Nextbit suggests giving it the good old reboot if you’re having problems pulling it down.

[via Nextbit]