Mar 23rd, 2017

Privacy is a big concern online, but it’s also a concern in the real world. If you’ve ever used your laptop in a coffee shop or at school you know how it feels when people are looking at your display. The same goes for smartphones. Sometimes you want to use your phone without the world getting nosy. BlackBerry has an app to solve the problem.

Privacy Shade is an app that that blocks out your display except for a small viewing area. You control the viewing area by dragging it around the screen. The viewing area can be a circle or a rectangle. The transparency of the shade can also be adjusted.  Now here’s the bad news: the app only works on BlackBerry phones. Womp womp. If you’re one of the few BlackBerry Android users, download the app below.

Download: Privacy Shade
