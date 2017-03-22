We’re exactly 1 week away from getting official details on the Samsung Galaxy S8 , so we won’t have long to learn about the company’s next big device. That also means it won’t be long before you’re able to pre-order one.

Rumors to date have said that the device will launch April 28th. When that day comes, here’s what it’ll look like once it hits your doorstep:

Other than the fact that it looks like it was mugged in a dark alley, the box is nothing special. It has an embossed S8+ logo front and center and a notation on the lower left that it’s offering up 64GB of storage. Turn it around and you’ll get a preview of what’s inside the box:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (or Plus)

SIM Card Pre-installed

USB / Wall Charger

Micro USB Connector

Stereo Headset (probably AKG)

USB Connector

Quick Reference Guide

Product Safety and Warranty Booklet

Sounds about right. Start dreaming about the glorious day that you’ll have on in your hands.