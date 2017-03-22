Samsung officially announced Bixby and their vision for AI on the Galaxy S8 last week. We still don’t have any specifics on how it’ll work and all that it can do, but one lucky soul with the phone gives us our first glimpse at its user interface.

Before you watch the video, we have to warn you: it’s pretty high on the blurry scale. We can barely even make out what’s going on with the UI, and even if it were clear it looks like most of the text is a language we don’t understand.

But you can kind of get an idea of what you’re working with. Bixby gives off a pretty bright and peppy tone. The bottom half seems to be the zone that’s used to show Bixby is listening to whatever it is you’re saying, while that yellow block up above may be used to show results or further options Bixby is providing you with.

Of course, that’s all just a guess as the video showing it isn’t very long or very clear. Thankfully, there’s just one more week to find out everything we need to know..