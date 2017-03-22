Oppo wasn’t supposed to announce the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus until tomorrow, but it seems someone at their company jumped the gun just a bit too early. Details about the Plus variant went live on their website before being quickly taken down.

While that listing alone didn’t give up any details on things like pricing and availability, we do learn more about the phone’s specs. Here’s what we’re working with under the hood:

6-inch 1080p display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 653

4GB of RAM + 64GB of Storage

16MP Sony IMX398 rear camera

8MP wide + 16MP standard dual cameras

Android 6.0 Marshmallow + Color OS 3.0

Expect similarities in the smaller Oppo F3 that’ll be announced alongside it, though which exact differences will have to wait until the device is unveiled tomorrow.

[via GSMArena]