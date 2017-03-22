Earlier today during the Google for Brazil event we learned that Google would be updating a few of their apps with big new features. Just like we saw with Google Photos, Google Duo is also receiving some love to better accommodate slower network conditions.

Debuting over a year ago (wow, time flies) Google’s video calling app will soon add one of its most user requested features: audio-only calls. This is a Brazil-only exclusive, at least for today, but Google says audio-only calls will eventually roll out worldwide “in the coming days.” So no matter where you live, you’ll be able to place VOIP calls using Duo without having to worry about your makeup.

It’s a pretty nice feature to have and comes standard on messaging apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. We’re just wondering what took Google so long. You can download Google Duo for free from the Google Play Store. Link provided below.