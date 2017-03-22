Mar 22nd, 2017

if you’ve been eyeballing Google OnHub (by ASUS), the oddly sexy wireless router is now currently on sale in the Google Store. Priced at $129, you’ll save $70 from its original asking price of $200, so it’s certainly not a bad deal.

Aside from its striking good looks which matches most decors and allows you to prominently display the router in any room, the router works with the Google On companion app to manage network conditions, showing information like the number of devices connected, and allows users to easily troubleshoot any issues. Users can also prioritize traffic by waving their hand over the router, and automatic firmware updates keep it up-to-date with the latest security upgrades.

It’s almost $10 cheaper than you’ll find the ASUS OnHub on Amazon (where it has stellar 4.3 out of 5 star rating), so you might want to jump on this if you were looking to upgrade your home’s WiFi setup. Link provided below.

Buy on Google Store
