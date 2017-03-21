We’ve heard rumors in the past that Samsung would be going the Microsoft Contiuum route with the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus but today we may finally have a little more concrete evidence. The folks at WinFuture have obtained a leaked image of the Samsung DeX, a drop-in docking station that connects that gives the Galaxy S8 full desktop-like capabilities, a la Microsoft Continuum.

According to the spec sheet, Samsung DeX expands upon the Galaxy S8’s single USB Type C port with two full-sized USB 2.0 ports for peripherals like a keyboard and mouse. There’s also an HDMI out that supports 4K 30fps, a 100Mbp/s ethernet port, power supply and — get this — an embedded cooling fan to keep the phone from, um… you know… melting. We’re sure Samsung’s worked all that out, but it’s an interesting feature to have and something to give the Galaxy S8 a leg up on the competition.

As for pricing, the dock will be sold for 149.99 euro, but we’ll have to wait and see what Samsung is planning outside of Europe. It’s a little steep, but could be worth it for families not wanting to invest on a full desktop PC, especially when their smartphone can accomplish much the same thing. What do you guys think? Would full-on desktop functionality be a feature you’d like to see in your next Android device?