With the ever shrinking bezels of Android flagships, devices like the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 will have some pretty unique aspect ratios. If you were wondering what that means for the resolution of, say, something like the Samsung Galaxy S8, a freshly leaked screen grab is providing some insight.

It appears that Samsung will be equipping the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with a 2960 x 1440 resolution display, something they’ll be calling WQHD+. Out of the box, however, the phone could be scaled down to 2220 x 1080 in order to help prolong battery life. For those that want to squeeze every bit of juice from their device, there’s also the option to take things further with 1480 x 720, aka HD+. Similar settings already exist on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Plus since updating to Nougat (in which those devices were automatically scaled down to Full HD), so there’s no big surprise here other than further confirmation of the phone’s resolution.

By comparison the LG G6 features a 2880 x 1440 resolution display and 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Galaxy S8 could feature an even more odd 18.5:9 aspect ratio. How Samsung plans on handling the scaling of apps (and exactly which ones will be supported) remains to be seen. Hopefully this doesn’t mess things up too much in landscape mode as letter boxing on the left and right of the display sort of defeats the purpose of super small bezels.

