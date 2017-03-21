Mar 21st, 2017

I’ve been an avid user of Bluetooth earphones for a because I find them so much more convenient. I’ve been using the Jaybird X3’s for a significant amount of time now and it’s safe to say that these are the best Bluetooth earphones I have ever used for its price point.

Unboxing

The unboxing experience of the Jaybird X3’s was great. Presentation was spot on and inside the box your are greeted with the earphones itself as well as a myriad of accessories which makes the experience that much better. Included in the box are ear fins, various sized ear-tips, memory foam ear-tips, carrying case and even a Jaybird sticker!

Design

The Jaybird X3’s have a new and improved design over its predecessor, the X2’s. These have a more refined coating and the build has a more sleek but rugged design allowing Jaybird to implement hydrophobic nano-coating which allows the earphones to be sweat proof. I opted for the “Sparta White” color which has a clean white and gold colour scheme to it. The earphones are of a moderate size and have a snug fit thanks to its trusty ear fins that are provided inside the box. I had no problem with these falling out even when using these while exercising or just simply getting some work done at my desk. 

Sound Quality

I can honestly say these are the best sounding Bluetooth earphones I have ever used within the price point. The reason being is because the user has control over how they sound – yes that’s right! You can customize the sound quality using Jaybirds MySound application, in which setting up custom sound profiles are just a few taps away. Having a lot of bass in my audio is something that I seriously appreciate so I was able to use one of the presents within the MySound app to do just that. This feature is definitely a game changer and is great for those that want to customize their listening experience.

Overall sound quality was great, the Jaybird X3’s have deep bass, crisp vocals and not to mention the clear mids and highs. Even when the volume was maxed out there was no evident distortion in the sound which is something that most earphones struggle with under this price point. Sound isolation is also a feature which can be good or bad depending on the situation. For example when working in loud environments this was definitely ideal but then during situations such as driving or commuting to and from work – this may be a hindrance. But with that being said I cannot complain with the audio quality as it was amazing.

Battery Life

Jaybird claims the X3’s last 8 hours on average. I’ve been using these thoroughly on a daily basis and I can definitely vouch that they do last up to 8 hours. In terms of improvement it would’ve been great to see a longer battery life due to the X2’s having the same capacity, but if you do use these heavily then lasting a couple of days will be no problem.

The volume control has completely changed with a more bulkier design which is now housing the battery allowing the user to charge the earphones from the volume control directly. If you forgot to charge these earphones then no need to worry as a quick 15 minute charge will get you up to 1 hour of battery life – easily one of my favorite features.

Pricing & Final Thoughts

The Jaybird X3’s retail at $129.99 and come in three different colors on Amazon. For the price, they feature everything I could ask for in a pair of Bluetooth earphones: crisp sound quality, sleek design, and consistent connectivity across different devices. Also just to point out that the Jaybird X2’s were released at $199.99 so with Jaybird releasing the X3’s which are significantly better, $129 is a more than reasonable price. If you are looking for a great all rounded pair of Bluetooth earphones then I would highly recommend the X3’s.

Buy The Jaybird’s On Amazon
local_offer    Jaybird   Jaybird X3  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Get the JayBird X3 for just $100

Jaybird announces the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth headphones

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

3

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

6

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …

9

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

10

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.