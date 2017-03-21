We all know Google Assistant is the ultimate dad joke teller. Dad jokes, if you don’t know, are jokes so horrible that they’re actually painful. Any laugh he manages to get out of anyone is usually the product of pity.

Anyway, it seems the Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports. It’s the perfect category for such awful humor.

Kudos for the Assistant actually attempting to sound like a sports radio broadcaster in telling them. Here are a couple of lines for you to cringe at in case you can’t watch the video:

“What’s the best role for a ghost on any sports team? Providing team spirit.” “Stadium-goers in Durham, today, reported seeing something with 18 legs that was catching flies. What was it? A baseball team!”

Send help.