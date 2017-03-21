About an hour ago, Google unveiled the first developer preview for Android O(reo). This means developers and impatient users have been flashing the latest version of Android on their devices. New versions of Android usually means at least one new wallpaper.

Thankfully, thanks to those impatient folks who love to try new things, despite this being an extremely early build, we can give ourselves a little taste of Android O today. If you long press on the image above, you can save it on your device and use it as your new default wallpaper.

If you’re on your computer, simply right click > “Save Image As…”, and you’ll have it on your computer. The default size for this wallpaper is 2880 x 2560, so you shouldn’t have any issues with it turning out great on your devices. Regardless, check out what’s new in Android O via the link here and let us know what you’re new favorite feature could be.

[Droid Life]