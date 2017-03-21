Mar 21st, 2017

To now, Google has done all they can on the system level to make Android run as efficiently as possible. We’ve gotten numerous battery-improving additions to Android over the years which have helped devices deliver better battery life than ever before.

But that’s only on Google’s side. Battery drain could still be possible thanks to things like rogue apps which use way more resources than they are supposed to. Facebook is a perennially notorious offender of this (which is a sad fact considering they’re supposed to have world-class developers, but we digress).

Thankfully, though, Google has found a way to sort of force developers’ apps to play nicely in Android O by limiting apps’ capabilities depending on what state they’re in.

Say, for instance, you “close” Facebook. Prior to Android O, Facebook could still run background services to have its app ping the servers to check for new messages or notifications. While this is normally not an issue, sometimes an app can go haywire during this process and eat up precious system resources even when there is no reason to.

In Android O, this is being addressed by apps having their background status revoked a few minutes after the app is closed. Instead, developers now need to set their server checks up as a scheduled job, so the system can handle that particular job in a more efficient way and ensure it can’t interfere with other background apps or execute more tasks than it needs to. Again, good developers already develop their apps in a way to ensure they’re not encroaching on your device’s resources unnecessarily, but for the few which don’t, this keeps them in line.

Apps can be placed on a “whitelist,” of sorts, when they need to create a background service during special events, such as responding to an incoming SMS/MMS broadcast.

To go further with it, Google is also making a change to the way broadcast listeners are registered. In non-developer speak, the system can “broadcast” certain events, such as when the phone is charging or when a call is incoming. Apps can “listen” for these broadcasts to perform some action when they get the signal. In the case of, say, Netflix, it may not allow you to download movies for offline viewing unless you’re charging your phone and on a WiFi network.

The problem pre-Android O is that if you have multiple apps all listening for the same events and attempting to act on those events at the same time, it could cause trouble. With Android O, event responses are now handled as scheduled jobs, so Android can queue up each task and schedule them accordingly to ensure no one steps on each others’ toes.

Similar changes are coming to location updates for those who rely on GPS-enabled apps. As a foreground app (mostly ones that you are actually running or that forces itself into the foreground by, say, putting a persistent notification in your tray) they have free reign just as they did on Android N, but with Android O, location updates in the background can only be requested a few times per hour, an interval which Google is still tuning but likely won’t change too extremely in either direction.

Think of it all as that intimidating teacher you had on exams day. When class is just getting started and everyone is settling in, go nuts. But when she starts to pass out those test sheets, she’s going to keep her eye on everyone to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and not cheating the system. These apps with background services are like the students, and the Android job scheduler is the teacher who keeps them all in line.

We should note that these new behavioral changes will only apply to apps targeting Android O or higher, though getting developers to make that jump shouldn’t be an issue as they’ll likely want to access all the cool new stuff Android O will enable them to do.
local_offer    Android O   battery life  

stars Further Reading

Android O has a new Ambient Display lockscreen [VIDEO]

Android O snooze notifications

How to install Android O Dev Preview

Where is the Android O Beta?

Download the Android O default wallpaper

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

2

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

3

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

4

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

7

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …

8

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

9

more_vertSamsung announces Bixby
closeSamsung announces Bixby and the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.

10

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.