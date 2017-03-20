Xiaomi’s next flagship phone, the Mi 6, has shown up in a few leaks lately. We’ve seen renders and screenshots of the upcoming device. Although we’ve seen some leaks, the details are still scarce. Here’s what we know about the device so far.

The screenshot of the “About phone” screen gives us a few details. First and foremost, it’s running Android 7.0, which is great. Second, it has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We don’t know the exact processor, but we do know it will be a 2.7GHz octacore chip. That’s all we can gather from the screen.

Xiaomi has a few likely options for the processor. They could go with the new Snapdragon 835, but some rumors have suggested they will go with the 821 instead. Alternatively, Xiaomi could launch a self-developer chip. We’ll have to wait to learn more.