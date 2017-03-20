We’d already gotten a solid preview of what to expect in terms of color options for the Samsung Galaxy S8, but we’d be lying if we said we wouldn’t have minded seeing more.

The latest leak brings us our very first look at the Violet/Purple color option that’s been rumored for some time now. We first heard word of the grapey variant in a Samsung survey where Purple was presented as a desirable option for smartphone owners.

We didn’t know anything would ever materialize from that alone, but it’s safe to say that purple was a pretty popular response on the survey.

Alongside that, we get our first looks at the device in several previously-confirmed color options, including blue, silver, and gray. We’d seen the frames of these before, but this is the first time we’ve seen them fixated on working devices. That comes with yet another look at the golden option.

Which of these colors would you buy?

[via Twitter, TechTastic]