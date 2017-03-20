Mar 20th, 2017

Everyone in the world knows that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29th. Thanks to all of the leaks and rumors regarding the device, we know what it will look like. Hell, Samsung even gave everyone a taste of what’s to come as the company officially unveiled the new Bixby personal assistant.

Regardless of that, Samsung is attempting to build the hype even further as the company released another teaser in Korea. The 15-second spot doesn’t give us anything new, but just makes sure that we’ll be looking at the “Galaxy S8”.

The spot kicks off with 8 dots being filled (hint: 8th iteration), and the only actor in the commercial opening a door to the galaxy (hint: Galaxy S8). Regardless, it’s good to see Samsung continuing to build some hype.

This is in hopes that the company will be able to abstain some customers from purchasing devices like the LG G6. With the announcement to take place on the 29th, and rumors of a mid-April launch, we’ll have to see just how well the device will sell.

Give us a heads up in the comments below, and let us know what you think about this upcoming device.
