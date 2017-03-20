Mar 20th, 2017

Qualcomm has announced their 205 Mobile Platform. You’ll note the “Snapdragon” is missing as part of a new branding effort to separate the company’s low-end efforts from the more premium Snapdragon offerings.

With that, it’s clear that the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform is one meant for entry-level devices, and there’s reason for folks who tend to buy these devices to get very excited. On tap is a dual-core chipset that adds basic support for your essential smartphone bits, such as low-resolution cameras, displays, and wireless connectivity.

But the biggest boon of this new platform is its 4G LTE Cat 4 modem which enables speeds of up to 150Mbps down and 50Mbps up, a trait which will offer up access to speeds which can handle more demanding tasks such as streaming music or HD video.

More importantly, it would allow for technologies like LTE and WiFi calling for a more reliable communication track than the creaky 2G and 3G infrastructure that most emerging markets still rely on. While not all of those markets have wide-reaching 4G services just yet, Qualcomm thought it wise to provide options for the few which do, and that means they’ll be ready for the onslaught when others are ready to join in.
local_offer    Qualcomm   Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform  

stars Further Reading

FCC approves LTE-U technology

Qualcomm announces standalone VR dev kit

Samsung teasing new Exynos processor on Twitter

The Snapdragon 835 appears on Geekbench

Panasonic and Qualcomm partner for a new infotainment system

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

6

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

9

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …