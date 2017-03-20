We knew that LineageOS would be a pretty big deal, what with former Cyanogen-bred talent handling its development. What we didn’t anticipate was it growing as fast as it is.

LineageOS is now installed on over 1 million active devices according to the ROM’s statistics site. Most of the usage seems to come from India, Canada, the US, Germany, Brazil, and Russia, though there are 373,000 devices unaccounted for. We also see that the OnePlus One commands a sizable portion of that usage, with the OnePlus 3 , Galaxy S3, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 coming right behind it.

The thing we love most about LineageOS is that its name is no longer a reference to the humble beginnings of the great project it was based on, but also the many devices — new and old — it services.

There are devices on this list that are nearly half a decade old that can still live on with new features and versions of Android thanks to the work done by these folks. Where your manufacturer won’t bother to keep you afloat, the development community will, and that’s one of the many reasons we love Android so much. Keep it up, Lineage!