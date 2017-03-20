We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style. You can get the watch in either Titanium, Silver, or Rose Gold for as low as $179 there, which is a $70 discount.

The LG Watch Style launched as a basic option for those who don’t need all the fitness and connectivity features that adventurous folks do. As such, its $249.99 price tag for an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch was already quite appealing.

Sure, it doesn’t have a heart rate sensor and you can’t use it without a phone or WiFi connection, but the LG Watch Style is plenty capable for those who just want a solid companion to help get them through their day. It features a stainless steel design, IP67 water and dust resistance, and even wireless charging. If all that sounds good to you, have a look at Best Buy’s listing and snag one before it’s too late.