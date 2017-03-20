Mar 20th, 2017

HTC has revealed their big surprise: it’s a sapphire version of the HTC U Ultra. The device itself isn’t a surprise, of course, considering HTC told us it was coming when they announced the phone. Their news today is that interested souls can now pre-order it for pre-April shipping.

This limited edition of the phone comes with a sapphire display. Sapphire is one of the toughest crystals to cut, with only diamond being more sturdy. This means the phone is really resistant to scratches and probably won’t shatter on typical drop scenarios, either.

Beyond the tough display, this is the only edition of the HTC U Ultra to offer up 128GB of storage. HTC rounds off the limited edition feeling with a leather carrying case, a power bank, and a key ring for showing off your affection for HTC. The device will only be available in Taiwan for the equivalent of about $920.

[via HTC]
