Count Guess as the latest fashion brand to try their hand at smartwatches. The clothing outlet has announced the Guess Connect line of Android Wear watches.

Coming in 44mm and 41mm sizes, the Guest Connect watches will sport Android Wear 2.0 and are based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform.

We don’t have much more in the way of specs, though the watch faces shown in the press renders hint that we’ll see a basic assortment of fitness-centric sensors, like a pedometer.

You can get the watch in Navy Blue with golden trim, or opt for gold, rose gold, or silver. Unfortunately, the watches are far off from launch as Guess has only shared that we’ll be seeing them in the Fall or Winter.