It’s been half a year since Google Home was first unveiled at I/O 2016. Billed as Google’s Amazon Alexa competitor, the speaker was supercharged with Google Assistant and the power of Google’s powerful machine learning AI.

After all this time, people are quickly starting to realize that maybe Google Home isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. The problem? The tiny speaker still can’t execute basic Google Assistant commands you can already do on your smartphone. Illustrating this perfectly is Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo who uploaded a delightful video showing his frustrations with the smart speaker. Take a look:

A re-review of Google Home, 7 months in. pic.twitter.com/N5bHZg2iTk — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) March 20, 2017

Even though we’re almost half a year into its launch, Google Home still can’t “set a reminder,” a basic Google Assistant feature that’s been available for some time now. This fragmentation in Assistant certainly isn’t going to help Google Home sales and is the reason anyone thinking about buying the smart speaker may want to hold off for now. With Google Assistant rolling out to more Android devices as of late, we have to ask ourselves — is Google Home even worth it?