It was in late January Google announced Android 7.1.2 was ready for those enrolled in the Android Beta Program to test and try out. Billed as a small, incremental release, the update focused on “refinements,” along with the usual “bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users.”

Today the second beta is now available — build NPG47I — and is already rolling out to supported devices ( Pixel , Pixel XL , Pixel C, Nexus 5X , Nexus 6P and Nexus Player devices). We’re not sure what’s changed, if anything, but we’re seeing some reports that the update could bring new features like Fingerprint Gestures to devices like the Nexus 6P. Let us know if you find anything else.

To try out the beta for yourself, you can enroll by visiting the link below.