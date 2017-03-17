Mar 17th, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi5 may be a year old already, but it’s always been a leader in a value category for flagship devices. The base model typically sells for a bit more than $300, but you’re quick enough, you can pick up the 64GB model for just $249.99 from GearBest. Only 400 units are available at the discounted price, so we suggest you act quick if you’ve been thinking about getting a new phone without breaking the bank.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi5 comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 16MP camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. 

Everyone always wants a phone with the latest and greatest specs, but why spend $700+ on a new device when you can buy a great phone from last year at one-third the cost?

