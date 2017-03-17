Mar 17th, 2017

We’ve been seeing a fair share of rumors regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6 after the company decided to delay the release of its flagship. Initial rumors suggested we would see the device at MWC 2017, but those have since been pushed back to May at the earliest.

We’ve even seen rumors about what processor will be powering the device, as Xiaomi has had to change its game plan after shortages of the Snapdragon 835 became apparent. The latest rumor suggests we’ll be seeing 3 different variants of the Mi 6, with the primary flagship being powered by the Snapdragon 821.

LG has done the same thing with the LG G6 as the company unveiled the device with the Snapdragon 821 at MWC 2017. However, it seems there are still plans for Xiaomi to launch a Mi 6 variant with the Snapdragon 835, once availability constraints are resolved.

The rumor claims there will be 3 total variants, with a “lite” version being powered by the MediaTek Helio X30. The “regular” version of the Mi 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 821, while the “premium” version will see the Snapdragon 835.

Here’s a rundown of what we’re expecting see from the 3 different Mi 6 devices from our friends at Android Pure:

  • 1st Variant
    • Display : Quad HD 2K OLED display with Dual curved Edge
    • Ceramic body
    • CPU : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
    • GPU: Adreno 540 GPU
    • RAM :6 GB
    • Storage: 256 GB
    • Dual rear cameras
  • 2nd Variant
    • Display : Quad HD 2K OLED display
    • CPU : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
    • GPU: Adreno 540 GPU
    • RAM :4 GB
    • Storage: 128 GB
    • Dual rear cameras
  • 3rd Variant
    • CPU : MediaTek  Helio X30
    • GPU : PowerVR 7XT Plus GPU
    • RAM : 4 GB LPDDR4X
    • Storage : 64 GB
    • Dual rear camera

Despite the fact that these devices likely won’t make it to the States, it’s still interesting to see how the SD835 shortage is affecting other OEMs. Let us know what you think about these devices and if you’d be interested in picking one up if you could.

