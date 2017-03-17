An update to WhatsApp beta aims to fix a weird interaction between it and the Gboard. The interaction causes the Gboard’s GIF search function to be unusable, however those on the latest beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

You’ll be able to get full access to the search interface and browse through Google’s clean listings of whichever GIFs you fancy. Once you find one, you’ll also get to insert it right into the conversation as normal.

You’ll need to be on the latest beta version of WhatsApp, but thankfully that’s no painful task these days. Just head to Google Play and sign up to be a beta tester here, and a new version of the app will hit your device shortly.

[via Android Police]