Mar 17th, 2017

An update to WhatsApp beta aims to fix a weird interaction between it and the Gboard. The interaction causes the Gboard’s GIF search function to be unusable, however those on the latest beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

You’ll be able to get full access to the search interface and browse through Google’s clean listings of whichever GIFs you fancy. Once you find one, you’ll also get to insert it right into the conversation as normal.

You’ll need to be on the latest beta version of WhatsApp, but thankfully that’s no painful task these days. Just head to Google Play and sign up to be a beta tester here, and a new version of the app will hit your device shortly.

[via Android Police]
local_offer    Gboard   WhatsApp  

stars Further Reading

Join the Gboard and Play Services beta today

WhatsApp gets new emoji

New update to Gboard fixes a lot of issues with laggy actions

Gboard is officially on the Play Store

Gboard comes to Android

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak
closeHave a look at the new launcher and icons for the Samsung Galaxy S8

As much as we’ve seen of the hardware, there haven’t been a ton of leaks regarding the software on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Scratch that as of today.

10

more_vertNew gold Galaxy S8 Plus leaked photo appears online
closeLeaked photo of the gold Galaxy S8 Plus appears online

A new photo of the Galaxy S8 has appeared on Weibo, this time showcasing a gold Galaxy S8 Plus.