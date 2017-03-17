Mar 17th, 2017

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google Search Interface

44 likes – Some users have reported seeing a new interface within Google’s Search application on Android. However, the update seems to be server-side switch and isn’t available for everyone.

#9 – Samsung Confirms Bixby

44 likes – A new update to Samsung’s privacy information page confirms that the new personal AI assistant will be named Bixby when the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are launched.

#8 – Google Tracking You

44 likes – With your Google account, you automatically opt into being tracked for various reasons, but Google has a website designed to show you everything captured by the company on your various Google-connected devices.

#7 – Chrome 58 Update

44 likes – The latest update to Chrome Dev for Android now allows you to open Custom Tabs within a Chrome Browser tab.

#6 – Android 7.1.2 Nougat Release Date

45 likes – According to the OS release calendar from Rogers in Canada, we may see Android 7.1.2 Nougat released for Nexus and Pixel devices on April 3rd.

#5 – Google Carrier Services

45 likes – A new app was released on the Play Store called “Google Carrier Services” but it seems the app does nothing. Meanwhile some speculation suggests this is Google preparing to launch RCS messaging support.

#4 – Galaxy S8 Fingerprint Sensor

45 likes – A new report claims that due to time constraints in developing the technology, Samsung was forced to place the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the Galaxy S8.

#3 – Google Play Music Update

46 likes – The latest update to the Google Play Music app for Android now allows you to adjust the quality of audio playback while streaming over Wi-Fi, as well as for downloaded tracks.

#2 – Galaxy S8 On-Screen Buttons

46 likes – A new report claims the Galaxy S8 may feature a pressure-sensitive display. However, the only portion of the display will be the on-screen navigation buttons.

#1 – Android Nougat App Shortcuts

50 likes – When Android Nougat was released, we also saw the addition of app shortcuts when long-pressing on app icons. Ben from 9to5Google has shared some of his favorite apps, which include Pocket Casts, Evernote, and Todoist.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!
