Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Precise Volume

Precise Volume is an app that does exactly what the name implies: it gives you more precise volume controls. Most phones only have 15 steps on the volume slider, which sometimes can be too loud or too quiet. Precise Volume gives you up to 100 different steps on the slider. No root is required.

DOWNLOAD: Precise Volume Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 10 – 50

2. Night Owl

With Night Owl you can reduce the brightness of your screen lower than you can with the default settings. This can help you avoid eye strain or headaches in a dark environment or at night. Night Owl can also filter out blue light, which is harmful to your eyes when trying to fall asleep. You can even have it turn on with a timer.

DOWNLOAD: Night Owl Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 500,000 – 1,000,000

3. Podcast Go

Podcast Go is a new podcast app with a very clean and elegant design. You can find, download, and listen to podcasts offline. The app shows popular and trending podcasts. It doesn’t offer the plethora of options like other apps, but it’s very simple to use and it’s free. You can’t beat that.

DOWNLOAD: Podcast Go Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

4. 98 Cards

98 Cards is a single-player card game. The goal is to place all 98 cards (2-99) in the four piles. The top 2 piles need to be in ascending order, while the bottom 2 piles need to be in descending order. A card with a difference of 10 can be played on any pile.

DOWNLOAD: 98 Cards Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

5. Hardway

Hardway is an endless runner-type game that has you building roads. Connect islands using roads and bridges as fast as you can. Watch out for obstacles like lighthouses and monsters as you build roads. There are 8 different worlds and bonus stages to play in. Over 30 cars to unlock and drive on the roads.

DOWNLOAD: Hardway Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

