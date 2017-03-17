Recently, we launched a brand new app for AndroidForums.com. The app has a beautiful Material Design and a bunch of sophisticated features. When you install the app, it automatically detects your device, apps, and games. All of those forums are easy to access without you having to go search for them. To do this, we had to trim some fat.

When we first built the app for Android Forums, Tapatalk was the best service for running a forum app. They had a team dedicated to running apps for customers like us, which allowed our team to focus on building up the forum. However, as time went on we outgrew what Tapatalk had to offer. It’s simply not good enough to implement the system we think is best for Android users.

Tapatalk couldn’t support the new custom features, it was making our site slow, and it was making moderation very tedious. Instead of supporting both systems, we’re cutting Tapatalk and focusing on our new app. Forums for Android is easier to use and built from the ground up for Android Forums. It’s better for you and better for us.

Check out the new Forums for Android app to see for yourself! If you like the app be sure to give us a kind rating in the Play Store. If you hate it, we’d love to hear your feedback. We also recently launched a full redesign of the AndroidForums.com website. Exciting things are happening in the forums!