Mar 17th, 2017

At MWC 2017, Huawei unveiled the P10 lineup of devices, which consist of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. However, it seems another device was in the works but wasn’t ready for primetime just yet, as Huawei announced the P10 Lite.

The P10 Lite sports a very similar design to that of the other devices in the P10 lineup. As for specs, we’re looking at a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Kirin 658, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

These cameras are nothing to write home about, but will do the job with the 8MP selfie camera and 12MP rear-facing camera. Finally, Huawei has packed a 3,000mAh battery into the P10 Lite, along with quick charging capabilities. Huawei also claims that with this new quick charger, you’ll get at least 40% charge in just 30 minutes, or a full charge in over 90 minutes.

The P10 Lite is being made available through Carphone Warehouse, EE, and Vodafone. The device will go up for pre-order starting today for £299, with a launch date of March 31st.

[Android Central]
