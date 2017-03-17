Mar 17th, 2017

A lot has been rumored regarding Samsung’s launch plans surrounding the Galaxy S8. We’ve seen some reports which suggested that Samsung would be launching the device globally (something it hasn’t done before) on the same date, while others have refuted that claim. However, the latest leak seems to do nothing more than confirm an April launch date.

It would seem that someone was able to get their hands on the teaser poster for the Galaxy S8. This poster shows the same teaser we’ve been seeing since the MWC 2017 commercial, along with a “coming soon” tagline with a date of “2017.4”. If this poster is real, then we’re looking at an April release for the Galaxy S8 lineup.

With the devices official announcement pegged for March 25th, it would make sense for Samsung to launch the devices shortly thereafter. Regardless, we’re hoping to learn more at the launch event, so stay tuned to Phandroid for more information as it becomes available.

Let us know what you think about the Galaxy S8 and whether you’ll be looking to pick one up or not.

[Twitter]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

The Galaxy S8 is expected to outsell the Galaxy S7

Exynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835

Galaxy S8 may have improved video recording

Galaxy Tab S3 release date revealed

Galaxy S8 with 6GB RAM

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

7

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertCase turns iPhones into Android
closeTurn your iPhone into an Android phone with this crazy case

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 launcher and icons leak
closeHave a look at the new launcher and icons for the Samsung Galaxy S8

As much as we’ve seen of the hardware, there haven’t been a ton of leaks regarding the software on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Scratch that as of today.

10

more_vertNew gold Galaxy S8 Plus leaked photo appears online
closeLeaked photo of the gold Galaxy S8 Plus appears online

A new photo of the Galaxy S8 has appeared on Weibo, this time showcasing a gold Galaxy S8 Plus.