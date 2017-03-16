Mar 16th, 2017

The ZTE Axon 7 is getting a fresher version of Android. It’s moving from version 7.0 up to 7.1.1 in the company’s attempt to keep it well supported. Here’s all that’s coming as part of the jump:

  • T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling support – T-Mobile Axon 7 users will now be able to send and receive both calls and text messages over Wi-Fi. Don’t have service in a certain area? Don’t miss a beat by connecting to a wireless network to continue talking and texting.
  • More ways to communicate – With 7.1.1, Google made all its emojis gender-equal, representing a wider range of professions for both men and women – so now you can be the astronaut you always wanted. Plus, you gain the ability to send gifs directly from your keyboard on supported apps. Go ahead, express yourself!
  • Daydream update & optimization – One of our favorite 2017 announcements was that the Axon 7 was finally Daydream-ready! With Android 7.1.1, we’re making your virtual reality even better by updating and optimizing your experience.
  • Google security patches updates through Feb 2017 – Speaking of security, Google fixed all of its known vulnerabilities with 7.1.1. Sound boring? You may be right, but these patches are critical in keeping your information even more safe while sending emails, browsing the website, texting, or processing media files.

There are also some unnamed performance improvements and bug fixes in tow, as is usual with these things. Axon 7 owners can find the update by heading to the Settings menu on their phone and clicking System Update.

