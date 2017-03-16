Mar 16th, 2017

A release date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been set. March 24th is the day you’ll be able to pick one up, with pre-sales beginning at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung’s storefront tomorrow.

It’ll run you $599, which prices it right into Apple’s iPad Pro category. For that, you’ll get yourself a 9.7-inch AMOLED slate that sports 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and more. It’s even shaped like an iPad, though Samsung’s has a glass back instead of metal.

Nevertheless, it looks really good, and it also comes with an S-Pen in the box for those who want to use it for creatives or note taking. You’ll be able to snap up an optional keyboard attachment for $129 if you want a notebook-like experience, too. Let us know if you’ll be looking to snag one of these when they’re available next week.

 
