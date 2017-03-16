Just earlier today, the ZTE Axon 7 began receiving an update to Android 7.1.1 and like clockwork, the phone’s biggest competition — the OnePlus 3 /3T — chimed in with an update of their very own. OnePlus 3T users should be on the lookout for OxygenOS 4.1.0, which brings the device all the way up to Android 7.1.1. There’s not a whole lot new here, mostly bug fixes and improvements. Here’s the quick release notes for those interested:

OxygenOS 4.1.0

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFi connectivity

Improved Bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes

If the update isn’t available for your OnePlus 3 or 3T, don’t freak out. The software update is being pushed out in stages to ensure there’s no major bugs before eventually rolling out to everyone. OnePlus says the broader rollout will take place over the next few days, so make sure your device is fully charged and keep checking back.

