Mar 16th, 2017

Besides covering all the Android news here on Phandroid, we also have a vibrant community over at AndroidForums.com. The forums recently underwent a massive overhaul with a fresh look, new features, and a brand new app. If you haven’t visited the forums in a while, or you never have, now is a great time to check it out!

New Design & Features

The most obvious change is the Material Design makeover. If Google designed a forum, this is what it would look like. Along with the fresh look is a bunch of new features that make Android Forums more than your typical forum. We reimagined what an Android community should offer.

“Devices” and “Apps & Games” sections are now powered with data from real devices using the Forums for Android app (more on that below). Every single device, app, and game has its own community for users. You can use the Quick Finder to easily find devices and apps or just browse the sections. Any forum can be favorited and added to your homepage.

New App

We mentioned above that the new “Devices” and “Apps & Games” sections are powered by the Forums for Android app. This is our brand new app to go along with the new Android Forums. When you install the app, it automatically detects your phone, carrier, and all the installed apps and games. Everything that you might care about is right there for you.

The Timeline is a feed of forums posts and news stories pertaining to your device and apps. Anything related to your phone will show up in the Timeline. The Forums tab is where you can see your favorite forums, your device community, and the communities for your apps and games. You can easily add a forum with the (+) button or ask a question with the pencil icon.

Built for you!

The new Android Forums and Forums app were built for Android users like you. There are plenty of forums on the internet to choose from, but we built ours to be a one-stop shop for everything you need. You can get help with a problem on your phone, discuss the latest YouTube update, and find news about your next phone. Check out the new forums and app and let us know what you think!
local_offer    Android Forums   Forums for Android  

