Mar 16th, 2017

The LG G6 is right around the corner, folks. Carriers are making availability announcements over the course of the day, and we’ve already got hard details on release date and pricing from T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular.

Let’s start with the most surprising thing: Verizon will actually get it first on March 7th. We typically see Big Red fall behind the pack a bit on these shared launches so it’s refreshing to see the status quo changed.

With that, let’s break down the who, the when, and the how much:

  • Verizon: Launches March 30th for $672, or 24 payments of $28. Free Google Home, + $200 for qualifying trade-ins, + free 43-inch LG Smart TV for all new and incoming lines. Pre-sale begins March 17th.
  • AT&T: Launches April 7th for $720, or 30 payments of $24, or 24 payments of $30. Free Google Home, + BOGO for new lines with AT&T Next.
  • T-Mobile: Launches April 7th for $650, or 24 payments of $26 after $26 down. Free Google Home.
  • US Cellular: Launches April 7th for 30 payments of $10. Free Google Home. Pre-sale begins March 24th.
  • Sprint: Launches April 7th for $29.50 for 24 months. Free Google Home + 49-inch LG HDTV after online registration. Pre-sale beings March 17th on their landing page here.

We’re stilll waiting on word from Sprint, but we’ll update this article once we have more details about what they plan to do. Who’s getting one?
