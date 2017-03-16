The LG G6 is right around the corner, folks. Carriers are making availability announcements over the course of the day, and we’ve already got hard details on release date and pricing from T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular.

Let’s start with the most surprising thing: Verizon will actually get it first on March 7th. We typically see Big Red fall behind the pack a bit on these shared launches so it’s refreshing to see the status quo changed.

With that, let’s break down the who, the when, and the how much:

Verizon: Launches March 30th for $672, or 24 payments of $28. Free Google Home, + $200 for qualifying trade-ins, + free 43-inch LG Smart TV for all new and incoming lines. Pre-sale begins March 17th.

Who's getting one?