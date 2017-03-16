Tablet users, we have some heartbreaking news for you. If you had dreams of getting Google Assistant up on your slate, Google has confirmed that tablets will not be receiving the goods at this time.

The company didn’t give any real reason why they won’t do it, only reiterating that the current rollout of Assistant is only for Google Play Services phones running Marshmallow or higher.

This isn’t a hard confirmation that tablets will never get Assistant, mind you, it’s just that for this particular rollout in this moment of time, it’s phones only. Fingers crossed that Google eventually broadens their scope.

[via Android Police]