Feeling lucky? HTC is giving away a very delightful pot o’ gold for Saint Patricks’ Day: a gold-plated HTC One M7!

This is the original HTC One that kicked off a beautiful new design philosophy introduced by the company. It was so influential that it not only permeated throughout several of their follow-up devices, but was also borrowed by some competitors. It was already a hot looking item in its original skin, but a 24k gold-plated option is to die for.

Of course, it’s an old phone, so don’t expect the world when it comes to performance and updates, but if you are a super HTC fan then this is certainly an item you’ll want to try and get your hands on. The contest is open to those 18 or older in the US, and you have until March 17th to get your entry in. Good luck!

[via HTC]