Well… South By Southwest has certainly gotten weird. Visa attended the new-age technology/music/film/whatever-the-hell-you-feel-like festival in Austin this year to show off a hot new product: NFC Sunglasses!

Why do sunglasses need NFC? To let you pay for stuff with your sunglasses, of course. Because phones and smartwatches certainly don’t do the job well enough. Hell, even rings make sense. Sunglasses? Really, Visa?

To be fair, it does seem like something they’re “just doing,” with the company simply throwing the idea out there to see if there would be any demand for it. We’d be extremely surprised if there were, but stranger things have hit the market.

[via CNBC]