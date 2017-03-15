Mar 15th, 2017

Earlier today LG revealed a promotion in which they’ll be giving away a free Google Home with every LG G6 purchase. It’s not too unlike previous offers they’ve had where they throw in tons of freebies to help entice early adopters. The promo was a bit premature as LG hadn’t provided an actual release (or even pre-order) date for the LG G6, but we had a feeling it was just around the corner.

After receiving a nice tip, Android Central posted a leaked image from Verizon showing the phone would be available for pre-order this Friday, March 17th, carrying the full retail price of $672. In addition to LG’s free Google Home offer, Verizon is sweetening up the deal with a $200 trade-in for select devices, while new customers can even get a 43-inch LG TV for free. Apparently all of these promos can be stacked on top of Verizon’s other offers, like their $650 Switcher deal if you’re coming from a different carrier, or even the FiOS $500 promo bundle for new customers.

The leak doesn’t provide an actual release date, but according to rumors from @evleaks, the LG G6 will launch on April 7th in the US, with LG Canada confirming the same date across multiple carriers up north.
local_offer    Google Home   LG   LG G6   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Free Google Home with LG G6

LG G6: Top 6 reasons to buy it

LG G6 water resistance test

LG G6 off to a fast start

Mobile Roar 163: Woody @ MWC

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.