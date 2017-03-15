Earlier today LG revealed a promotion in which they’ll be giving away a free Google Home with every LG G6 purchase. It’s not too unlike previous offers they’ve had where they throw in tons of freebies to help entice early adopters. The promo was a bit premature as LG hadn’t provided an actual release (or even pre-order) date for the LG G6 , but we had a feeling it was just around the corner.

After receiving a nice tip, Android Central posted a leaked image from Verizon showing the phone would be available for pre-order this Friday, March 17th, carrying the full retail price of $672. In addition to LG’s free Google Home offer, Verizon is sweetening up the deal with a $200 trade-in for select devices, while new customers can even get a 43-inch LG TV for free. Apparently all of these promos can be stacked on top of Verizon’s other offers, like their $650 Switcher deal if you’re coming from a different carrier, or even the FiOS $500 promo bundle for new customers.

The leak doesn’t provide an actual release date, but according to rumors from @evleaks, the LG G6 will launch on April 7th in the US, with LG Canada confirming the same date across multiple carriers up north.