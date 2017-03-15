How about this idea for great incentives to buy a smartphone? LG is giving away a free Google Home with the purchase of an LG G6 .

We’re not sure how long this offer will last, and it’s especially strange that the offer has arrived without the device having reached far outside of South Korea to date. But LG does say that this can be redeemed by anyone who bought the device either through a mobile carrier or retailer or online through their own sales channel.

Google Home is a home hub with the Google Assistant built in. The $129 desk dweller is voice activated and can be used to do things like perform searches, control your smart home, read your messages and a whole lot more. If you plan on getting an LG G6 then it’s worth planning on taking advantage of this great promotion, so be sure to sign up to learn more at LG’s site about it and the device’s arrival in general.