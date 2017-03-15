Mar 15th, 2017

Have you been thinking about buying Philips Hue lights for your house? If you have, you know that the smart LED bulbs from Philips can be quite expensive as the basis starter kit with three bulbs and the necessary hub costs $160 on Amazon. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, we recommend checking out the Xiaomi Yeelight smart LED bulbs. They’re comparable to what Philips offers, but don’t require a hub and are currently selling for $16.88 each.

The Xiaomi Yeelight smart LED bulbs are on sale at GearBest for the next four days, but the discounted price expire once 2,000 of the smart bulbs have sold. We recommend you act quickly and pick up a few before they’re gone!

Xiaomi Yeelight smart LED Features:

  • 16 million colors
  • 1700-6500K adjustable white light
  • WiFi remote control
  • MIJIA, IFTTT, Amazon Alexa support and an open API
  • 11 year longevity
  • Set up groups to control multiple bulbs at once
